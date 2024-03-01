National Reading Month 2024 will be marked in the month of March. As the name suggests, National Reading Month allows book lovers a chance to display their love for books and come together as a community to celebrate the hobby that they love and cherish. Reading is one of the simplest and most widely practised hobbies that connects millions of people worldwide. Whether you love good fantasy fiction with the most stirring twists or indulge in one of the million self-help books that promise a better life - reading can truly transform your life. National Reading Month allows people to celebrate just that. As we prepare to celebrate National Reading Month, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate National Reading Month 2024 and more. Former Top UN Diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri's Novel 'Swallowing the Sun' Launched, Anand Mahindra and Other Eminent Dignitaries Present at Launch Program (Watch Videos).

When is National Reading Month 2024?

National Reading Month is celebrated every year throughout the month of March. The month of March was chosen as National Reading Month since it features the birthday of the beloved children's author, Dr. Seuss. Since reading is one of the hobbies that most attain at a young age, exposed to children’s books, this ode was deemed relevant.

Significance of National Reading Month

The commemoration of National Reading Month is a beautiful way of encouraging more and more people to turn back towards the world of books as a source of relaxation. As we grow up, most people associate the act of reading with education, studies or research. The idea of leisurely reading is lost on us. National Reading Month changes this narrative and reminds people of how they can get lost in a fictional world or sharpen their minds with the lived experiences of others through the marvels of fiction and nonfiction books. From Poetry To Mythology Fiction Novels; Here Are 7 New Books That You Need To Add To Your Reading List.

The best way to celebrate National Reading Month 2024, therefore, would be by going back to reading. We hope that you find at least one book that you can indulge in this March 2024! Happy National Reading Month!

