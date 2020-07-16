National Tattoo Day is observed on July 17 annually to celebrate the process of getting inked on the skin. It recognises the history and culture associated with getting tattooed. The day also thanks artists who help people with the tattoos in conveying the exact emotions they feel. Humans have been marking their bodies with these designs for thousands of years. Pieces of evidence have found religious markings and status symbol on Egyptians and ice mummies. In the United States, tattooing came through sailors to the shores. Tattoos have been found during excavations relating to prehistoric times preserved in mummified flesh. On National Tattoo Day 2020, we bring to you significance, history, cultures and beliefs related to tattoos. How to Protect Your Tattoo From Fading and Ageing Over Time.

The word tattoo is derived from the Polynesian language for tatau that means "to tap or to mark". While some cultures promote tattoos, certain other beliefs have religious constraints against it. Today, tattooing has become common among many sections of people due to popular culture. Also, among youngsters tattoos have become an element of acceptance. Different words, symbols, images and colours used in tattoo are used to refer to varying concepts, often trying to express an emotion or an experience. Some prefer to get tattoos on their arms, legs, wrists or a particular body part, however, many individuals get tattoos on their entire body.

In the modern age, various technologies are used for the process. People who love tattoos celebrate the day by getting etched on the day. Many share pictures of their tattoos on social media with the hashtag #NationalTattooDay.

