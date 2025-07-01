National U.S. Postage Stamp Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 1. This day commemorates the first U.S. adhesive postage stamps issued on July 1, 1847. Stamps serve as historical snapshots, showcasing influential figures, milestones, nature, and art. On this day in the year 1847, the United States of America officially introduced postage stamps across the country as a standardised method for the public to prepay for mail. National U.S. Postage Stamp Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1. Brother’s Day 2025 Date in US, History and Significance: Celebrate the Special Bond and Role of Brothers in Our Lives.

As per historical records, the first two US postage stamps featured iconic founding figures - Benjamin Franklin, the nation’s first Postmaster General, on the 5-cent stamp, and George Washington, the first U.S. President, on the 10-cent stamp. These were issued on July 1, 1847, marking the beginning of a new era. In this article, let’s know more about National U.S. Postage Stamp Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. National Email Day 2025 Date in US: Here’s the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Invention of Emails.

National US Postage Stamp Day 2025 Date

National US Postage Stamp Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1.

National US Postage Stamp Day Significance

Over the years, postage stamps helped build stronger connections across the US. National US Postage Stamp Day holds great significance as the introduction of adhesive postage stamps revolutionised the American postal system. This led to proper order, efficiency, and broader access to communication, which had a great impact not only on commerce but also on personal communication across the US.

