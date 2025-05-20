National Brother's Day is an annual event in the United States of America (USA) that is celebrated on May 24. Brother’s Day 2025 date in the US falls on Saturday. However, the event is widely popular and celebrated in other countries like India, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia on May 24. A brother holds a unique place in one’s life — a protector, a friend, and sometimes even a rival who helps shape our character. From childhood play to shared secrets, a brother is the first companion we have in our lives. Brother’s Day 2025 Gift Guide: 5 Unique Ideas To Make Your Brother Feel Truly Special.

A brother acts as a silent support system during life’s highs and lows and understands us like no one else! National Brother's Day aims to honour the unique bond between brothers. In this article, let’s know more about National Brother's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. National Brother’s Day 2025 Playlist: 5 Heartfelt Songs To Celebrate the Unbreakable Bond Between Brothers.

National Brother's Day 2025 Date

National Brother's Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 24.

National Brother's Day Significance

National Brother's Day is a special day that celebrates the crucial role of brothers in our lives. The bond with a brother evolves into a deeper relationship built on trust and shared experiences as we grow older.

National Brother’s Day History

National Brother’s Day is celebrated annually to honour the unique bond shared between brothers. It was first observed in the United States, reportedly founded by C. Daniel Rhodes of Alabama. While not a public holiday, it has gained popularity worldwide as a day to appreciate the love, support, and lifelong connection that brothers provide.

A brother is someone we can lean on for advice, motivation, or just to relive childhood memories. He is the one who stands up for you in difficult times or cheers for your smallest victories and hence, this day celebrates him for what he is and the happiness he brings to your life! Happy National Brother's Day 2025 to all!

