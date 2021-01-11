National Youth Day 2021 is a significant event for the people in India. Every year, the day is marked with zeal and enthusiasm, especially among the youths, who devotedly follow Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy and the ideals. National Youth Day 2021 is on January 12. To celebrate the great Indian monk Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, people share inspiring messages and quotes to each to stay motivated and follow his teachings. This is why, in this article, we bring you National Youth Day 2021 wishes, Telegram greetings and WhatsApp sticker messages that are perfect for sending on his birth anniversary. In addition, we also bring you Swami Vivekananda’s HD images, inspiring quotes, and greetings that can be used for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media posts.

It was in 1984, when the government of India decided to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day. The government quoted that “the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day.” His teachings involve a significant aspect of life and are relatable till date. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary will be a low-key celebration, but his motivational sayings continue to reach among the masses. How? By sharing these National Youth Day 2021 messages, Swami Vivekananda HD images, quotes, Facebook greetings and more with your closed ones.

National Youth Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Heroes of Tomorrow, to the Energies That Will Define the Future. Wishing a Very Warm and Happy National Youth Day to You.

National Youth Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Future of a Nation Depends Upon the Youth of the Country. Best Wishes on National Youth Day to the Young Brains and Minds of Our Nation.

National Youth Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Your Energy, Your Thought and Your Karma That Will Define the Tomorrow. May You Shine Bright. Happy National Youth Day.

National Youth Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Resource That a Nation Can Have To Grow Is YOUTH. Cheers to the Young Energies and Young Minds on National Youth Day.

National Youth Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: National Youth Day Reminds Us That We Must Always Value the Young Energy of the Country Because They Will Make the Future. Happy National Youth Day.

How to Download National Youth Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images that capture the festive emotions perfectly. To honour, Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, you can download these stickers and share along with positive messages. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above National Youth Day 2021 wishes will be useful to you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).