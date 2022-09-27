Navratri 2022 commenced on September 26, Monday and will continue until October 4, Tuesday and on the tenth day, Dussehra will take place. Now, one of the most significant traditions observed during the nine-day festival is dressing as per assigned colours. There are nine colours of Navratri for each day, according to Drik Panchang. While the colours remain the same every year, the order in which they are worn changes based on the weekday it falls on. These are the colours for 2022, and wearing the specific colour of the day during the Durga Puja and Navratri festivities is considered auspicious and is very popular among women in many states, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra. You can download the Navratri 2022 list of colours in PDF format for free download online.

Day-Wise Colours' List and Significance of the 9 Colours of Navratri

1. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on September 26 (Monday) - White: White symbolises peace and harmony and devotees feel blessed with a feeling of security, happiness and purity of thought.

2. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on September 27 (Tuesday) - Red: Red signifies love, passion and bravery and helps devotees to feel blessed with vitality, loyalty and beauty.

3. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on September 28 (Wednesday) - Royal Blue: Royal Blue brings in elegance and royalty during the festive time and signifies unmatched charisma and a passion for excelling in everything in life.

4. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on September 29 (Thursday) - Yellow: Yellow signifies warmth and joy, and it brings happiness and positivity to a person’s life.

5. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on September 30 (Friday) - Green: Green stands for fertility, calmness, peace and positive growth and signifies auspicious beginnings.

6. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on October 1 (Saturday) - Grey: Grey is an earthy colour for the balance of mind and emotions, and it stands for change and transformation for the better.

7. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on October 2 (Sunday) - Orange: Orange, a vibrant colour, helps a person face difficult issues with a calm mind and without negative feelings and attitudes. It means that you’ll be blessed with happiness, creativity and positive energy.

8. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on October 3 (Monday) - Peacock Green: Peacock Green is worn to be blessed with peace, compassion and uniqueness. It signifies individuality and intelligence. Since it’s a mix of blue and yellow, it gives them the benefit of those colours too.

9. Navratri 2022 Day 1 on October 4 (Tuesday) - Pink: Pink stands for affection, harmony and goodness and is worn to invoke love towards humanity and charm.

Happy Sharad Navratri (File Image)

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes & Images: Share Greetings and Messages With Loved Ones on This Occasion

Nine avatars of Goddess Durga are also celebrated on the nine days, who are known as Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayini, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidaatri, respectively for all the days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2022 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).