Iniya Pongal Vazthukkal! Happy Pongal to one an all. The harvest festival is here and for Pongal, most people tend to make rangoli designs and Muggulu patterns together at home. Especially in Tamil Nadu, Rangoli competitions are held as well, so for Pongal 2021, we bring to you beautiful kolam designs and muggulu patterns. Rangoli designs are considered extremely auspicious and they look pretty too, so if you too are thinking of making Rangoli outside your house, then we have easy Pongal rangoli ideas and designs for you that you can use. Pongal, the harvest festival will begin from January 14 till January 17. It is a major festival for the farmers, mainly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. And ahead of the main day celebrations i.e., Thai Pongal falling on the second day, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords like Pongal muggulu designs with dots, easy Pongal rangoli designs, pot rangoli for Sankranthi, Pongal kolam 2021 with dots, and so on. So, here's us bringing you the collection of special rangoli designs that are new and easy to make!

The festival is celebrated to express the joy of harvesting paddy and it takes place on the first date of the Tamil month of Tai, which falls in the middle of January. This 4-day festival is dedicated to Surya and Indra Dev. By worshipping these gods, the farmers pray for good rain, and better harvest. This festival is called Pongal because the Prasad offered to the Sun God. Pongal 2021, the four-day-festival includes Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Maatu Pongal and kaanum Pongal.

Kolams or rangoli also knowns as Sankranthi Muggulu are an important part of the celebrations. Kolams are generally made out of rice powder are drawn outside doors of houses. So make the celebrations even merrier and more auspicious with these latest Pongal pot kolam, dots rangoli and Sankranthi muggulu patterns are easy and quick to make for Thai Pongal 2021. Thai Pongal 2021 special rangoli ideas and patterns are extremely popular all you have to do is just follow the simple steps. Check out the latest Pongal pot kolam designs, Panai & Kaavi Kolam, dots rangoli and muggulu patterns for the festival.

Latest Pongal Kolam Design:

Easy Rangoli Ideas for Pongal 2021 (Watch Video):

Happy Pongal Rangoli Design:

Muggulu Designs for Pongal 2021 (Watch Video):

Easy Pongal Pot Kolam:

Pongal 2021 Kolam Designs:

Welcome, 2021 With Pongal Rangoli:

Happy Pongal Muggulu Video:

Hope you like these beautiful kolam HD Images and video tutorials that are easy and also include the latest elements. On this day, cow and calf are also worshipped so many make rangoli designs including the image of cows and calves. People enthusiastically make Rangoli on the doors of their homes at Mattu Pongal after which oxen are given food, rice, sugarcane, turmeric and ginger. On this day, things specially made of rice are accepted as Prasad.

