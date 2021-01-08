Pongal 2021 Details: The festival of Pongal is one of the most important festivals for the Telugu and Tamil community people. Pongal is a multi-day harvest festival which is dedicated to the Sun God. It marks the end of the winter solstice and is also popularly celebrated as Makar Sankranti, Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Magh Bihu, Uttarayan in the different parts of the country. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to Pongal. If you are looking for more information about Pongal 2021, then you have landed on the right spot. At LatestLY, we bring you all you need to know about Pongal 2021 – its date, important festive days, celebrations, significance, and more.

What is The Date of Pongal 2021?

The auspicious festival of Pongal is celebrated on the first day of the month Tai, as per the Telugu solar calendar, which usually falls on January 14. This year too, the 4-day festive period of Pongal will begin on January 14, and end on January 17.

What are The Four Days of Pongal?

The multi-day harvest festival of Pongal is celebrated extravagantly amongst the Tamil and Telugu communities. Here’s a brief look at the four special days of the Pongal festival:

1. Bhogi Pongal: The first day of the Pongal festival is called Bhogi Pongal. People discard their old things and buy new products on this occasion. People light a bonfire, decorate their house with flowers and shop new belongings. People worship Lord Indra on this day, and pray for rains in the coming year.

2. Surya Pongal: The second day of Pongal is dedicated to the Sun God, and hence is called Surya Pongal. Special Pongal dishes are prepared on this day. People of the Tamil community decorate their homes with banana and mango leaves, and draw splendid rangolis called kolams.

3. Mattu Pongal: The third day of the Pongal festivities is called Mattu Pongal. As Hindus regard cow, bullock, cattle, etc. as their source of wealth, they are worshipped on this day. They are decorated with flowers, garlands, and their horns are painted in bright colours. Several cattle games take place on this day, including Jallikattu.

4. Kanum Pongal: The last day of the Pongal festival is called Kanum Pongal. People of the Tamil and Telugu communities organise family reunions and gatherings to end the festivities of Pongal. Sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers as similarly as Bhai-Dooj.

How Are The Celebrations During Pongal?

Pongal is celebrated amidst grandeur festivities. The festival sees an array of traditional dishes being prepared these days. Special Pongal dish is prepared during this 4-day festival. The special dish is made from the new rice harvest, which is boiled in milk and raw sugar. It is offered to gods and goddesses, followed by cows, and is eventually distributed amongst family members.

People decorate their house, cattle, temples, etc. to mark the celebrations of Pongal. There are family gatherings and organise a reunion, which is a show of solidarity amongst community members. Pongal 2021 Rangoli Designs & Dotted Kolam Patterns: Beautiful Muggulu Images And Easy Tutorial Videos to Adorn Your Doorstep on the Festival (Watch Videos).

What is The Significance of Pongal?

The festivities of Pongal hold significant cultural importance for the people of Tamil and Telugu communities. The harvest festival is celebrated to commemorate the Sun God, who is worshipped for abundant agricultural produce in the upcoming year. The celebrations of Pongal are not confined to Indian borders, but are also celebrated in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Africa, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).