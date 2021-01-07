The start of the year, means many festivals for people in India. Hindus in the community are gearing up for the upcoming event, Makar Sankranti, also called Maghi or simply, Sankranthi. The festival is dedicated to the deity Surya, and it is observed each year in the lunar month of Magha, which corresponds with the month of January, as per the Gregorian calendar. Makar Sankranti 2021 is on January 14. Aside from many traditions, decorating the house with beautiful and colourful rangolis is adored by all. Marking the end of the harvest season, people clean their house, create stunning rangoli patterns on the floor, with kite images and more. To mark the auspicious occasion, here we bring you Makar Sankranti 2021 easy rangoli designs, stunning pookalam ideas, muggulu patterns and simple kite rangoli. These DIY videos will guide you to make the perfect festive rangolis.

Rangolis are made from homemade pastes and colours. Some create rangolis out of coloured rice and dry flour, others with coloured sand and flower petals. Some also use ready-made pastes available in the market to make intricate rangoli designs near the puja room and in front of the doors. No festivals in the country are ever completed without the wonderful creations of pookalam designs, muggulus, and rangolis. It enhances the beauty of the festival. To make Makar Sankranti 2021 memorable, check out these easy and simple Makar Sankranti rangoli designs and DIY ideas.

Watch Video: Makar Sankranti Rangoli

Watch Video: Easy Makar Sankranti 2021 Rangoli

Watch Video: Makar Sankranti Pookalam

Watch Video: Makar Sankranti Muggulu Design

Watch Video: Makar Sankranti Rangoli

Rangoli stickers are also getting popular lately and hugely available in the market for purchase. However, the personal touch to the decoration has its own charm, and one does not have to be an expert to create rangoli designs. The patterns are considered auspicious, and being a little attentive, anyone can create stunning designs and pookalams for Makar Sankranti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).