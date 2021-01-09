Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival marking the beginning of a new harvest season. It falls on January 14 this year. From the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun begins its northward journey or Uttarayan journey. Therefore, this festival is also known as Uttarayan. It is dedicated to the Lord Sun wherein special food items are cooked at home among other things. People clean their homes, decorate and invite friends for the celebratory event. They also make rangoli and kolam designs outside their doorsteps as it is considered auspicious. Beautiful images of kites, sweets and the Sun are made as rangoli design. As Makar Sankranti 2021 approaches, we bring to you easy kite rangoli videos.

These rangoli designs are simple and can be made easily. You can watch the tutorial video and learn it quickly for the festival season. Also, these Makar Sankranti can be made quickly, so you need not worry about it consuming a lot of time on the festival day. Food is an integral part of the celebrations, so some also draw designs to look like special food items. Women also make designs in the shape of Mangal Sutra, the auspicious wedding necklace. Watch easy videos of rangoli to make on Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti 2021: Which Manja Thread to Use to Fly Kites? Watch DIY Video to Make Kite-Flying Thread At Home.

Makar Sankranti Rangoli Design:

Easy Makar Sankranti Kite Rangoli Design:

Beautiful Rangoli Tutorial:

The most common food for Makar Sankranti celebration is called pithe made from rice flour. In rural Bengal, the farmers draw alpana or rangoli with a paste made of rice flour. They also hang small bunches of mango leaves and rice stalks to welcome Lakshmi. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Makar Sankranti.

