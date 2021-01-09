Pongal also referred to as Thai Pongal, is a four-day harvest festival observed by the Tamil community. Dedicated to the Sun God, it marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival falls on the first day of Thai month and as per the Telugu solar calendar, it will be observed from January 14 and end on 17. People clean their homes, wear new clothes, prepare delicacies and visit their loved ones. They also adorn their doorstep with kolam or rangoli which is considered auspicious on festive occasions. As Pongal 2021 approaches, we bring to you beautiful kolam designs and muggulu patterns to adorn your homes. Watch these easy tutorials to make the best kolams this Pongal.

Pongal is celebrated grand celebrations every year, while COVID-19 has curtailed festivities this year, don't let the festive spirit leave you. People prepare special Pongal dish on the occasion. As Pongal 2021 approaches, here are beautiful kolam HD Images and video tutorials which will ensure you get compliments. These are easy videos and won't consume a lot of time. You can easily do it after some attempts.

Pongal Kolam Designs:

Pongal Muggulu Video:

While these are some of the easy kolam videos, you can still add your creativity to it and make them better. While some kolams look beautiful with just the dotted lines, in others you can fill colours. These are quick Pongal rangoli design and we are sure you will be able to do it beautifully. Generally, rice flour is used to make kolams at home and the dots are made using a stencil paper. We wish you a Happy Pongal.

