Pongal also referred to as Thai Pongal, is a four-day harvest festival observed by the people of Tamil and Telugu community. It is observed in the month of Thai according to Telugu solar calendar. Pongal 2021 typically begins from January 14 and ends on January 17. The term 'Pongal' in Tamil means "to boil", and this day is celebrated as a thanksgiving ceremony for the harvest. On Pongal, one of the important Hindu festivals, people draw rangolis outside their doorstep. They make kolam designs with rice flour as an auspicious sign marking the observance. As the festival approaches, we bring to you beautiful Pongal design videos, easy muggulu images and quick rangoli patterns with which you can adorn your house.

Each day of the Pongal festival is marked by different festivities with the first day being called the Bhogi festival; the second day as Thai Pongal; the third day is called Mattu Pongal; the Fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal. Different Pongal kolam designs are made on the floor outside the house on these days. You can watch the videos below and make beautiful kolams for the festival season.

Pongal Kolam Designs:

Easy Muggulu Patterns:

Dotted Rangoli for Pongal:

People thank the Sun God and Lord Indra for being favourable to farmers and thus helping them with a good harvest. During the festival, people reject old belongings and welcome new things into their houses. Pongal is referred to as Uttarayan Punyakalam which bears special significance in Hindu mythology and is considered auspicious. We wish you a Happy Pongal in advance.

