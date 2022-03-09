No smoking day is a health awareness day observed every year to help smokers who want to quit smoking. This year it will be observed on March 9. Every year the No Smoking Day campaign is promoted with a theme in the form of short phrases. The theme for No Smoking Day 2022 is quitting smoking doesn’t have to be stressful. The main purpose of this day is to spread awareness about the harmful effects of smoking. As you celebrate No Smoking Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Quotes and slogans that you can download and send to all your friends who smoke and motivate them to quit smoking. Powerful Quotes and Slogans That Will Motivate You To Quit Smoking!

The first no-smoking day was observed on Ash Wednesday in 1984 and now it takes place on the second Wednesday in March. It was originated in the Republic of Ireland when the ruling clergy determined that cigarettes would be a good thing for the people to give up on Lent. As you celebrate the No smoking day during the Lent season, here are quotes and slogans that you can download and send to one and all to spread awareness about the health effects of smoking. No Smoking Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Why Is Second Wednesday of March Dedicated to Spreading Awareness About the Ill-effects of Smoking? Everything You Need to Know!

No Smoking Day 2022 Quotes

No Smoking Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Quitting Smoking Might Be the Hardest Thing to Do in Life, But At Least You Will Have One. No Smoking Day 2022.

No Smoking Day 2022 Slogans

No Smoking Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

No Smoking Day Slogan Reads : No Smoking Day 2022. Don’t Spoil Your Life with Cigarettes. Let it Nourish with Joy and Happiness.

No Smoking Day 2022 Posters

No Smoking Day 2022 Slogans (File Image)

Poster Reads: Today Just Might Be the Best Day to Start Seriously Thinking About Quitting Smoking. - Alexander Woollcott

No Smoking Day 2022 Messages

No Smoking Day 2022 Slogans (File Image)

HD Image Reads: You Have The Power to Say NO To Smoking.

No Smoking Day 2022 HD Images

No Smoking Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: No Smoking Day 2022. If You Are Thinking About Smoking Think Again

The world health organization states tobacco kills up to half of its users, with more than 8 million people dying every year. More than 7 million of these deaths were due to direct tobacco use and about 1.2 million deaths were due to exposure to secondhand smoking. Here are interesting quotes and slogans for No Smoking Day 2022, that you can download and send to all your friends and relatives on this day. Wishing everyone Happy No Smoking Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).