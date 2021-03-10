Every year, the second Wednesday in March is celebrated as No Smoking Day in India, in an effort to motivate people to quit smoking. No Smoking Day2021 will be celebrated on March 10 and is sure to be an eventful affair. From online drives to help people to nip the bud to charity events, initiative campaigns and more, there are various ways that people celebrate No Smoking Day every year. People also share Quotes and messages on Quitting Smoking, Tips to quit cigarettes, No Smoking Day messages, No Smoking Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with one another.

Smoking and tobacco consumption is one of the leading causes of deaths in India. The health risks of this habit, and the seriousness of this addiction is often not seriously considered by many. However, the No Smoking Day celebration aims to change that. The celebration of No Smoking Day is promoted by the Government of India which has made this an annual awareness campaign to help initiate drives that help people to finally take the step in the direction of saying no to tobacco.

From turning to assisted treatment in trying your best with your own will, there are various methods that different people apply to quit smoking. Many people take this opportunity to share their own struggles with quitting smoking and share various tips, tricks and methods that worked best for them. As we prepare to celebrate No Smoking Day 2021, here are some quotes and messages on Quitting Smoking, Tips to quit cigarettes, No Smoking Day messages, No Smoking Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Hard-Hitting Slogans for No Smoking Day!

Smoke away your worries, not your lungs. Don't let your future go up in smoke. Tobacco companies kill their best customers. Save your lungs, save your life. Everyone has the right to clean air. Kill your bad habits not yourself! Smoking is legal crime. Live it or Burn it.

Powerful Quotes to Quit Smoking

“Your life is in your hands, to make of it what you choose.” “Smoking is a habit that drains your money and kills you slowly, one puff after another. Quit smoking, start living.” “A cigarette is the only consumer product which when used as directed kills its consumer.” “Smoking cigarettes is like paying to have your life cut shorter.” “If you ever lit a cigarette in your life, you have very little will to live.” “Burn calories, not cigarettes.” “The key is focusing on the positive. Build up the good things in your life and the smoking will go away by itself.” “Be brighter, put down the lighter.” “Life’s vibrant hues are way too beautiful and precious to be distorted by the smoke of cigarettes.” “Only a fool would put his lips at the other end of a burning fire. Stop being a fool.”

Quitting smoking helps not only yourself but also those around you as passive smoking has also lead to various serious consequences and can injure the health of your loved ones. So as we celebrate No Smoking Day 2021, we hope that you find the courage to say no to tobacco and quit smoking permanently. Happy No Smoking Day 2021.

