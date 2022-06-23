Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23 every year to celebrate the spirit of sports, health and togetherness. It is sometimes referred to as Olympic Day Run or International Olympic Day. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) hosts several sporting events like runs, exhibitions, seminars, etc., to celebrate the day and encourage people to participate in the Olympic games. Olympic Day 2022 will be observed on Thursday.

Athletes from around the world commemorate the day when IOC was founded in Paris, with Pierre de Coubertin rallying for the revival of the Ancient Olympic Games on June 23, 1984. Considered to be an essential event of this marquee day, Olympic Day Run motivates athletes to practice the mass sport and observe the day in an effective manner. Interesting, right? Scroll down to know more about the Date, Significance, History & Theme of Olympic Day 2022. Olympic Day 2022: IOC Announces the Theme of Peace & Togetherness As International Olympic Day Comes Closer! Check the Tweet Below.

Olympic Day 2022 Date & Significance

International Olympic Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 23, Thursday. It is observed to raise awareness about the importance and variety of sports worldwide. Anyone and everyone, regardless of age, sex, gender, caste, or creed, is encouraged to participate in the Games and embrace the values of a true sportsperson. A special mass sports event, Olympic Day Run, has been conducted by the IOC for the past 20 years. This year also, National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will organise a run on Olympic Day 2022. In some countries, the event is also observed in schools to teach children about the significance of sports in life. Several concerts, seminars and exhibitions are also a part of Olympic Day celebrations.

History of International Olympic Day

It goes back to 1947 when Doctor Gruss, an IOC member of Czechoslovakia, presented a report to observe International Olympic Day across the world. His study was aimed at the IOC's 41st Session in Stockholm. However, the idea was adopted a few months later in the next IOC session that was held in St Moritz in January 1948. The NOCs were requested to choose a date between June 17 and June 24 to celebrate the day. Therefore, the founding day of the IOC in Paris, which dated back to June 23, 1894, was chosen to be the best day to observe Olympics Day. World of Sport Set to Unite for Olympic Day

Olympic Day 2022 Theme

The theme of Olympic Day 2022 is "Together, For a Peaceful World". Social media hashtags #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay have been made active to be used over the internet. The Committee has also urged people to celebrate the day with the message, "Stay healthy, stay strong, and stay active with the Olympic Day workout on June 23". NOCs will conduct events that revolve around the three pillars of Olympic Day "Move, Learn & Discover".

International Olympic Day 2022 Tweet

June 23 is Olympic Day. The day the world gets moving. The Olympics celebrate the power of sport to bring people together in peace. Whatever peace means to you and however you choose to move, let's do it together. Tag us and use the hashtags #OlympicDay and #MoveForPeace. pic.twitter.com/haP8sjRDGR — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 20, 2022

Celebrate the day of sports by participating in the cause of spreading awareness about the Games. Be a part of the sports, cultural and educational events that happen on this day and observe it uniquely. Happy International Olympic Day!

