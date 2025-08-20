Onam 2025 Full Calendar: Onam is the biggest and most important festival in Kerala, and it is celebrated with great joy by Malayalis across the world. It is the official festival of the state and includes a spectrum of cultural events. The celebration of Onam commemorates the return of the generous daitya King Mahabali after he was banished to the netherworld by Vamana, the fifth avatar of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The date of the Onam celebration is based on the Panchāngam. It falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which falls between August and September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Thiruvonam falls on Friday, September 5, 2025. Discover the 10 days of Onam 2025, from Atham to Thiruvonam, with complete dates, traditional names, and the unique celebrations and rituals of Kerala’s grand harvest festival. Know History, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Onam, the 10-Day Harvest Festival.

According to drikpanchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshathram begins at 23:44 on September 04, 2025, and ends at 23:38 on September 05, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about the Onam 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious festival of Kerala. Happy Onam Wishes: Share Thiruvonam HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Kerala Festival.

Onam 2025 All Days, Names and Celebration Dates

Day Name (Malayalam) Date (2025) Day 1 Atham August 26, 2025 Day 2 Chithira August 27, 2025 Day 3 Chodhi August 28, 2025 Day 4 Visakam August 29, 2025 Day 5 Anizham August 30, 2025 Day 6 Thriketa August 31, 2025 Day 7 Moolam September 1, 2025 Day 8 Pooradam September 3, 2025 Day 9 Uthradam September 4, 2025 Day 10 Thiruvonam September 5, 2025

Onam 2025 Main Day (Thiruvonam)

Onam 2025 falls on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Onam 2025 Timings

The Thiruvonam Nakshathram begins at 23:44 on September 04, 2025 and ends at 23:38 on September 05, 2025.

The Legend of Onam

According to Hindu legends, after Lord Indra, the King of the devas, is defeated by Mahabali, the mighty asura King, the devas turn to Lord Vishnu for help. Lord Vishnu promises to restore Indra’s throne and takes the form of a dwarf priest, Vamana. During a ritual led by Mahabali, who is also a devoted follower of Vishnu, Vamana appears and asks for a simple gift: three paces of land to set up a fire altar.

Though warned by the sage Shukra about Vamana’s true identity, Mahabali keeps his word and grants the request. Vamana then grows to cosmic proportions and, with three strides, covers the entire universe. The three worlds are returned to Indra, while Mahabali and the asuras are sent to Patala. Moved by Mahabali’s devotion and deep love for his people, Lord Vishnu grants him a boon i.e. to visit his kingdom once every year. This annual return of King Mahabali is celebrated in Kerala as the festival of Onam.

Onam Significance

The festival of Onam holds great significance as it celebrates the return of the demon king Mahabali. It also marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season. It is believed that King Mahabali visits the earth on Thiruvonam, the last day of the ten-day festival, and hence this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivities.

The earliest known reference to the word Onam as a celebration is found in Maturaikkanci, a Sangam era Tamil poem from the 3rd century CE. The festival has ancient origins and is intricately linked with Hindu mythology.

