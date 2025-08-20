Thiruvonam is an annual festival celebrated with great devotion by people of Kerala. It is the most important day of the Onam festival, celebrated with great joy across the southern state. Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala, and Thiruvonam is the most important day of the 10-day-long festival. According to tradition, it is believed that on Thiruvonam day, King Mahabali visits his people. Hence, Keralites welcome the King with grand festivities, prayers, and feasts. The festival marks the return of the legendary King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a golden era of prosperity, equality, and happiness. This year, Thiruvonam 2025 falls on Friday, September 5, 2025. Onam 2025 Dates and Main Day (Thiruvonam) Full Calendar: Know Names of 10 Days of Onam in Malayalam and Significance of the Auspicious Festival of Kerala.

The day when Nakshatra Thiruvonam prevails in the month of Chingam is considered for Onam celebrations. Thiruvonam Nakshatra is known as Shravana in other Hindu Calendars. According to drikpanchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshathram begins at 23:44 on September 4, 2025, and ends at 23:38 on September 5, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Thiruvonam 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event. Thiruvonam Pookalam Designs: Easy Flower Rangoli Patterns, Athapookalam Designs and More, Simple Rangoli Motifs To Celebrate Onam (Watch Videos).

Thiruvonam 2025 Date Per Malayala Calendar

Thiruvonam, the most auspicious day of the Onam festival, will be celebrated on Friday, September 5, 2025, as per the Malayala calendar. Falling on the Thiruvonam nakshatra in the month of Chingam, this day honours the return of King Mahabali and is marked with grand feasts, pookalam decorations, and traditional festivities across Kerala.

Thiruvonam Significance

Thiruvonam holds great significance for people of Kerala as the festival commemorates the appearance of Vamana, the avatar of Vishnu, and the subsequent homecoming of the legendary Emperor Mahabali. On Thiruvonam day, Asura King Mahabali is believed to visit every Malayali home and meet his people. Hence, people decorate their homes with vibrant pookkalam, i.e., floral rangoli, to welcome the King, and wear traditional attire. Thiruvonam Greetings & Onam Ashamsakal Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Send on Festival Day.

The highlight of Thiruvonam is the Onam Sadya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. It consists of a variety of delicious dishes like sambar, avial, olan, thoran, and payasam. Families come together to prepare and enjoy this elaborate meal, which symbolises unity and abundance. Also, cultural activities like Vallam Kali, also known as boat races, Pulikali, also known as tiger dance, and Kaikottikali, also known as folk dance, are held to celebrate the day.

