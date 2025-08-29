Onam is an annual festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by the people of Kerala. It is a significant event for Keralites that celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali. The date of the Onam celebration is based on the Panchangam. It usually falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which falls between August–September. This year, Onam falls on Friday, September 5, 2025. As part of Onam festivities, Rangoli Designs, also known as Pookalam Designs, are one of the most vibrant and eye-catching traditions. Onam 2025 Dates and Main Day (Thiruvonam) Full Calendar: Know Names of 10 Days of Onam in Malayalam and Significance of the Auspicious Festival of Kerala.

Onam rangoli designs range from simple circular patterns to intricate ones. The patterns also include cultural motifs like Kathakali faces, elephants, lamps, and traditional symbols. With the rise of digital sharing, many families look for fresh inspirations online, where creative patterns are readily available. Each design reflects the spirit of Onam. If you are looking for last-minute rangoli designs and easy rangoli patterns to adorn your house, we have you covered! Take a look at these trendy and latest rangoli designs that you can easily make and celebrate the joyous occasion. Happy Onam 2025 Wishes and HD Images for Free Download Online: Onam Ashamsakal Messages, Greetings and Wallpapers to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Easy Pookalam Designs for Beginners

Trendy Onam Pookalam Ideas With Fresh Flowers

Step-by-Step Simple Pookalam Drawing for Home

Easy Onam 2025 Rangoli Designs for Beginners

Traditional Pookalam Patterns With Fresh Flowers

Colourful Rangoli Ideas Using Powders and Petals

On the day of Onam, families come together to decorate their homes, with children and elders participating in arranging colourful patterns that brighten up the atmosphere. As per historical records, the earliest reference to the word Onam as a celebration is found in Maturaikkanci – a Sangam era Tamil poem from the 3rd century CE. The festival reflects the state’s rich culture, hospitality, and spirit of togetherness.

