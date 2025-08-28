Onam is an important annual harvest festival of Kerala that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. This auspicious day marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali, under whose reign the people of Kerala are believed to have lived in prosperity, equality, and happiness. Onam falls in the month of Chingam, corresponding to August–September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Onam main day, Thiruvonam, falls on Friday, September 5, 2025. If you want amazing greetings and wishes, check out the best collection of Happy Onam 2025 wishes, HD images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp sticker greetings, and GIFs to celebrate the festival. Share these Happy Onam 2025 Wishes, Happy Onam 2025 greetings, Happy Onam 2025 HD wallpapers, Happy Onam 2025 status with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Onam 2025 greetings and send them to your loved ones, wishing Onam Ashamsakal on this auspicious day. Onam 2025 Dates and Main Day (Thiruvonam) Full Calendar: Know Names of 10 Days of Onam in Malayalam.

Onam is a ten-day festival that brings together people of all communities in Kerala, regardless of caste or religion. The date of the Onam celebration is based on the Panchangam and falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar. Onam, the most vibrant festival of Kerala, is a time to spread happiness, gratitude and cultural pride. Search engine platforms are buzzing with keywords such as Happy Onam 2025, Onam Ashamsakal, Onam Wishes in Malayalam, Happy Onam Images HD, Onam 2025 Greetings, Onam Messages, Onam Wallpapers Free Download, Onam WhatsApp Status, Kerala Harvest Festival, Onam SMS, Onam Ashamsakal Messages, Happy Onam Quotes, Onam Photos HD, Onam Festival 2025 Wishes, Onam HD Images Free among many. Keep scrolling for Happy Onam 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, wallpapers and HD images you can download and share with your loved ones. Happy Onam Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status to Send Onam Greetings.

The celebrations are filled with tradition and cultural events. Homes are decorated with beautiful pookkalam, women dress in traditional kasavu sarees, and families prepare the grand Onam Sadhya. Onam celebrations also include traditional art forms like Kathakali, Pulikali, and Vallamkali, which showcase the southern state’s rich heritage.

