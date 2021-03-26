Happy Passover 2021! One of the most famous festival for the Jews is here. The festival is extremely special as it recounts the famous Biblical story of Exodus when Jewish slaves were released from bondage in Egypt. For the Hebrew, Passover is a celebration of freedom. If you are looking for the history of the celebration, you should know that it started when Jews had a difficult time under the leadership of the then king of Egypt, Pharaoh and since every king feared that one day when they would increase in number the Hebrews would rise against the Egyptians. Hiburas were enslaved to be subjugated. On the festival of freedom, people also exchange Happy Passover images and greetings with their friends and family. People wish for Chag Sameach Pesach to their friends and family. Since we will be celebrating the festival virtually, people send Passover greetings and bless each other and hope for happiness throughout the festive season. We have for you a collection of Passover greetings and messages which you can send across to your friends and family.

Passover is actually celebrated for 7 days in Israel, but in Pravasi, the festival is celebrated for 8 days. The reason for this difference is believed to be how their ancient calendar worked. The 7-day festival, celebrated from the beginning of the 15th to the 22nd of the month of Nisan, is the month when the Hebrew Passover arrives. Every year all Hebrews are commanded to tell the story of Passover. This year Passover will be celebrated virtually. Usually, it occurs during the Passover Seder. Given below is a collection of Passover messages, images and greetings which you can exchange with your friends and family members.

Passover 2021 WhatsApp Message: Sending You Loads Of Warmth, Love and Hugs! Happy Passover!

Passover 2021 WhatsApp Message: As You Celebrate Passover, May You Be Blessed With Peace, Prosperity, Good Health and Happiness! Happy Passover!

Passover 2021 WhatsApp Message: Wishing All the Joys of the Passover Holiday! To You and Those You Hold Dear!

Passover 2021 WhatsApp Message: This Passover, May Your Cup Overflow With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Passover!

Passover 2021 WhatsApp Message: May Those Who Attend Your Seder Feast Be Blessed With Everything That Life Has To Offer and So Do You! Have a Happy Passover!

Passover WhatsApp Stickers

With WhatsApp being widely used as an instant messaging app, you can also use it to send wishes and greetings. Download Passover WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your dear and near ones. We wish everyone a Happy Passover and hope you all stay safe and healthy.

The day ends with a Seder dinner as it is a service that sees all Hibru present and this festival teaches children to follow it and shows its importance. An unripe bun, also known as matza, is also a custom that is part of Pasovar's story. The story talks about how the Hebrew slaves fled Egypt so fast that they did not get enough time to pick up the bread. Matza is usually prepared without yeast and is not allowed to rise. Other foods that they avoid eating during this include wheat, rye, barley, oats or spicy foods. Depending on their tradition, these special grains grow naturally when cooked in 18 minutes and are called "chametz" during the festival.

