Passover also known as Hebrew Pesaḥ or Pesach, begins every year on the 15th and ends on the 21st day of the month of Nisan. The eight-day observance is marked honouring the Exodus of the children of Israel from Egyptian slavery when God ‘passed over' the houses of the Israelites during the last of the ten plagues. During the eight days of this festival all leaven, whether in bread or other mixture, is prohibited, and only unleavened bread, known as matzo can be eaten. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Passover 2021, we will share with you dinner recipes to enjoy this Jew festival. How to Wish on Passover 2021? Send 'Chag Pesach Sameach' Greetings in Hebrew and Yiddish to Celebrate the Jewish Festival.

During these eight days, all leaven, whether in bread or other mixture, is prohibited, and only unleavened bread, called matzo, may be eaten. Hence, Passover is also sometimes referred to as the Festival of Unleavened Bread. The celebration of this festival amongst the Jewish diaspora is very special on the first night when a special family meal known as seder is held. Here foods of symbolic significance commemorating the Hebrews’ liberation are eaten. Few of the yummilicious recipe you can see below. Passover 2021 celebration will start this year on March 27 and end on April 5.

Dinner Recipes For Passover

1. Matzo Lasagna

2. Matzo Ball Soup

3. Roast Chicken With Apricot

4. Potato Kugel

5. Chopped Liver

After going through the above mouth-watering recipes, anyone out of it should definitely be tried for Passover 2021. It must be noted that Pesach is meant to rejoice, however, strict dietary laws must be observed.

