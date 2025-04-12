Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in the Jewish calendar. It commemorates the Exodus; the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt; and serves as a powerful reminder of freedom, faith, and divine deliverance. Observed for eight days (seven in Israel), Passover is rich with tradition, symbolism, and historical significance. Passover 2025 starts on April 12 and will continue till April 19. To celebrate the Jewish holiday, share these Passover 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Chag Sameach greetings, images and HD wallpapers.

The story of Passover originates in the Book of Exodus, where Moses, under God's guidance, led the Israelites out of Egypt after a series of plagues struck Pharaoh's land. The final plague, the death of the firstborn, "passed over" the homes of the Israelites, who had marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood as instructed. This act of deliverance is the festival's namesake and central miracle. The journey from bondage to freedom not only shaped Jewish identity but also offers a timeless message of hope and justice. As you observe Passover 2025, share these Passover 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Chag Sameach greetings, images and HD wallpapers.

Passover Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Pesach and a Blessed Spring!

Central to Passover observance is the Seder—a ritual meal held on the first two nights. Families and communities gather to read the Haggadah, which retells the Exodus story, ask the Four Questions, and partake in symbolic foods like matzah (unleavened bread), maror (bitter herbs), and charoset (a sweet paste symbolizing mortar). Each item on the Seder plate holds deep meaning, reinforcing themes of suffering, perseverance, and redemption. It is a highly interactive and educational experience, especially designed to engage children and pass on tradition. In addition to the Seder, Passover involves strict dietary laws.

Leavened products (chametz) are removed from homes and replaced with kosher-for-Passover items. This practice honours the Israelites’ hasty departure from Egypt, during which there was no time for their bread to rise. The act of clearing chametz represents spiritual cleansing as well—a time to reflect, renew, and reconnect with one’s faith and values. Passover is ultimately a celebration of freedom, resilience, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

