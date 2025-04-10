Passover is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the Exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. One of the three Pilgrimage festivals, Passover or Pesach 2025 will begin on April 12 and go on till April 20. The annual commemoration is the anniversary of an important mythological event. The celebration of Passover is marked with community gatherings and celebrations. Every year, the commemoration of Passover is marked by the Jewish community as an important time to come together and celebrate the mythological history of the religion. Sharing Happy Passover greetings, Pesach 2025 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Happy Passover 2025 images and wallpapers, Passover quotes and Chag Sameach pictures is a common practice.

Every year, on Passover, the traditional story of Passover, as mentioned in the book of Exodus, is also told by one and all. The Passover ritual is also followed on this day. The Passover ritual is thought by modern scholars to have its origins in an apotropaic rite unrelated to the Exodus to ensure the protection of a family home. An integral part of the Passover celebration is the Passover sacrifice. According to Judaism, it is customary to offer a lamb as a sacrifice on the evening of the Passover.

The lamb is then consumed on the first night of the holiday with bitter herbs and matzo - a special kind of Jewish flatbread. As we prepare to celebrate Passover 2025, share these Happy Passover greetings, Pesach 2025 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Happy Passover 2025 images and wallpapers, Passover quotes and Chag Sameach pictures.

In addition to these offerings, Passover celebrations also include making special delicacies like briskets, roast chicken, potato kugel and other scrumptious dishes that can be shared with the family. We hope that Passover 2025 brings with it light, prosperity and happiness to one and all. Happy Passover!

