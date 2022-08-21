International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is an initiative by the United Nations General Assembly to honour and garner international support for the victims of terrorism. This day highlights the fact that the survivors of a terrorist attack usually need medical, financial and emotional support to overcome the trauma and it aims to promote and protect their ability to retain their human rights and fundamental freedom. This day also pays tribute to and honours all the victims who lost their lives to such violent acts and aims to build solidarity with the survivors. Read on to know about the date, theme and significance of this day. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: Date, Theme, Significance, Aim and Objective of the United Nations International Day

When Is International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2022?

This day is observed on August 21 every year and was established in 2017 by the UN. It raises awareness about victims’ associations so that the Member States are encouraged to promote and respect the rights of the victims of terrorism. A review of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy has also highlighted the important role of the victims of terrorism in countering terrorism and promoting international solidarity, and the need for supporting all their distinct needs is also being emphasised. The importance of upholding the rights of especially those victims such as women and children who were affected by sexual and gender-based violence by terrorists has been largely recognised.

Theme and Significance of International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2022

The theme for 2022, which is the fifth edition, is “Memories” after consultations with victims and victims’ associations so we can all listen to their personal experiences. Rememberance, acknowledgement and listening to the needs of the victims of terrorism are being given importance this year to understand that after going through something so traumatic, they all need their time to heal and in their ways, and we, as a global community, can support them by understanding the core issues that torment them. As they continue to experience anxiety and uncertainty with plenty of violent incidents still capturing the headlines the world over and possibly triggering their anxiety further, this day is observed to primarily demonstrate that their status as humans and victims is being recognised and respected.

This year, apart from providing them support emotionally, it is important to understand that many victims of terrorism also don’t have the resources to rebuild their lives after the traumatic incident, and awareness is being raised of the ways in which the global community can support them.

