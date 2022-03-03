Peach Blossom Day is a day for girls to celebrate being girls and peach blossoms. It is observed every year on March 3.

The peach blossom flowers are produced in early spring before the leaves. They are solitary or paired, pink, with five petals. Peaches are not just a famous fruit but are symbolic in many cultural traditions, such as in art, paintings and folk tales such as peaches of immortality. Peach Blossom Day is celebrated widely in Japan and China. As you celebrate the Peach Blossom Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated five things that you must know about this beautiful celebration. Peach Blossom Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance and Symbolism of Peach Tree To Celebrate the Special Festival of China.

1. Display of Dolls

A major observance of Peach Blossom Day is the display of Dolls. It is basically a display of feminine things as the day is all about girls.

2. Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri or Japan's Dolls Day is also celebrated on the same day as Peach Blossom Day. On this day, people put dolls in miniature boats and send them out in the sea to get rid of their troubles. Japan Doll's Festival or Hinamatsuri 2022: Date, Customs And Significance Of Celebrating The Japanese Girl’s Day Festival.

3. Blossom Decorations

As the peach trees are usually blooming in Japan, the blossoms are a large part of the decorations. All the houses are decorated with beautiful peach blossoms on this day.

4. Gifting a Peach Blossom

People gift peach blossom or a figurine with peach flowers adorned on them. The day is all about celebrating the peach blossom, so gift them to your loved ones in any way you can.

5. Peach Blossom Dish

Many people also make a special peach blossom flavoured dish for their favourite woman. As this day is all about celebrating girls and peach blossoms, therefore presenting a peach blossom dish to your favourite woman is one of the best ways to celebrate the day.

As you celebrate Peach Blossom Day 2022, you must know these five important things about the beautiful celebrations. We are wishing everyone a Happy Peach Blossom Day 2022!

