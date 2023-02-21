Phulera Dooj 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, February 21. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of the Phalgun month. Phulera Dooj is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Braj, Vrindavan and Mathura. It is a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna and is celebrated in all parts of North India. On this day, Lord Krishna's temples are decorated, and the idol of Lord Krishna is shown preparing for the upcoming Holi. As you celebrate Phulera Dooj 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a vast collection of Happy Phulera Dooj 2023 messages, Phulera Dooj 2023 images, Happy Phulera Dooj 2023 HD wallpapers, Phulera Dooj greetings and Phulera Dooj wishes you can download and send to all your friends and family.

In the Hindu culture, Phulera Dooj is considered a very auspicious day. Therefore many marriage ceremonies take place on this day without any prior muhurat. People are very excited about this day and send wishes to each other, saying Happy Phulera Dooj. Here is a collection of beautiful messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Phulera Dooj 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Holi 2023 Date, Holika Dahan Time and Significance: Know All About the Legends, Choti Holi Celebrations and History Surrounding the Festival of Colours.

The temples of Lord Krishna are decorated with flowers on this day. It is a very auspicious day, especially for the temples of the ISKCON organization. Wishing everyone a Happy Phulera Dooj 2023!

