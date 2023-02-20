Phulera Dooj, also known as Phulera Duj or Phoolera Dooj, is one of the most important festivals celebrated mostly in North India in honour of Lord Krishna. The festival is marked with great enthusiasm and fervour, especially in places like Mathura and Vrindavan in the Braj regions. Phulera Dooj is observed on the ‘Dwitiya’, the second day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of moon) during the Hindu month of Phalgun, which corresponds to the months of February-March as per the Gregorian calendar. The word ‘Phulera’ comes from the Hindi word ‘phul’, meaning flowers. On the day of Phulera Dooj, people play with flowers and hope that the vibrant colours of Holi bring happiness in the life of all. As we celebrate Phulera Dooj 2023, here’s all you need to know about Phulera Dooj 2023 Date, Phulera Dooj Tithi Timings, Phulera Dooj Rituals, the significance of the festival, the celebrations related to it and more. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates Falling in the Second Month.

Phulera Dooj 2023 Date

In 2023, Phulera Dooj will be celebrated on February 21

Phulera Dooj 2023 Tithi Timings

Dwitiya Tithi Begins on February 21, 2023 at 7.34 am

Dwitiya Tithi will end on February 22 at 4.27 am

Phulera Dooj 2023 - Rituals and Celebrations

On the day of Phulera Dooj, devotees worship Lord Krishna with full devotion and seek his blessing to live a life of prosperity and happiness. On this day, people adorn the idols of Lord Krishna in their homes and offer prayers. In the Braj region, special events are organised in all the temples of Lord Krishna on the day of Phulera Dooj. Devotees throng Krishna temples from different parts of the country. The idol of Sri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful floral mandap.

As part of the tradition, a small cloth with gulal is also tied on the waist of Lord Krishna to show that he is preparing for Holi. The colour is removed after the ‘Shayan Bhog’ at night. On this day, a special bhog is prepared with special recipes and is offered to Lord Krishna. This ‘Bhog’ is then distributed as ‘Prasad’ among the devotees. Devotees sing bhajans and worship the Lord in the temple. The priests in the temple sprinkle colour or ‘gulal’ on all the devotees.- The two primary rituals performed on this day are ‘Samaj Mein Rasiya’ and "Sandhya Aarti".

Phulera Dooj Significance

Phulera Dooj is regarded as one of the most significant and auspicious days. The entire day is fortunate and not affected by any malefic effects and doshas and is hence considered as "Aboojh Muhurat". Phulera Dooj is Aboojh Muhurat for marriages. Every year, the festival of Phulera Dooj takes place between two important Hindu festivals -Vasant Panchami and Holi. Due to the auspicious timing of the festival, special Darshan is organised at several Krishna Temples, which depicts Lord Krishna preparing for the upcoming Holi festival. Astrologically, Phulera Dooj is a day which is free from all defects or Dosha and hence all auspicious work, especially marriage ceremonies, do not need any Muhurat on the day of Phulera Dooj.

