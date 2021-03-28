Piano Day is celebrated every year on March 29 to make people aware of this beautiful musical instrument. A piano is used in concerts everywhere and has a long history of bringing music to life with its delicate sound and beautiful resonance. No matter whether you play the piano yourself or you have an appreciation for this sort of music, we can all appreciate that listening to a quality pianist is a joy. Today is a great day to explore information about this instrument if you don't know much about the piano. On Piano Day 2021, we will share with you 11 interesting facts about this instrument.

The Piano Day celebration aims to create a platform for piano-related projects to promote musical dimensions and continue sharing the centuries-old joy of playing the piano. Piano Day welcomes all kinds of piano lovers -young and old, amateur and professional, of any musical direction to join in. Now let us see some facts about the piano. World Theatre Day 2021: 11 Interesting Facts About This Art Form You May Not Have Known!

Facts About Piano

1. The piano was invented in Italy in 1709 by harpsichord maker Bartolomeo di Francesco Cristofori. One of Cristofori's original pianos is still at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

2. The word piano is the shortened version of the word pianoforte, which means soft (piano) and loud (forte).

3. The first pianos were too expensive for even the very wealthy to own. For nearly a century, only aristocrats could afford to have a piano.

4. A new piano should be tuned four times a year to adjust to its new environment and changing seasons. After the first year, tuning twice a year is sufficient.

5. Pianos have a total of 88 black and white keys.

6. The piano is an incredibly intricate instrument. It has over 12,000 parts, 10,000 of which are moving.

7. There are 18 million non-professional piano players in the USA alone.

8. The harp, or the piano's metal frame, is usually made of cast iron.

9. The largest piano ever made weighs 1.4 tons and is 5.7 meters long, designed by Adrian Mann, a New Zealand piano tuner.

10. Polish musician Romuald Koperski holds the record for the longest piano concert, which lasted for 103 hours and 8 seconds long.

11. The best piano brand is considered to be Steinway. The Steinway family has been making pianos since 1853.

On Piano Day 2021, you could watch events and program taking place online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Piano lovers should find unique ways to celebrate this musical day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).