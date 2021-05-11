The holy month of Ramadan also known as Ramazan is coming to an end and thus, Muslim people across the world are gearing up to welcome the month of Shawwal with the Eid al-Fitr celebration after sighting the crescent moon. This year the Muslim communities will be celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr 2021 on May 13 or 14; the exact date of the celebration will be decided after sighting the beautiful moon. Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the sacred month of Ramadan fasts or Roza.

During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims observe strict fast from dusk to dawn. They also abstain from smoking or having sex. They break their fast in the evening with iftaar. However, now they are preparing themselves for the grand celebration of Eid by cleaning their houses, buying new clothes and jewelleries. On the auspicious occasion of Eid, they will prepare scrumptious meals for their loved ones. And this year, almost everyone is prepared to celebrate the joyous festival at their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, apart from buying new clothes and preparing meals, putting Mehendi on hands is one of the most important rituals among Muslim women. As going to the Mehendi shops or shopping malls is not possible now, you can easily put henna Mehendi on hand while staying at your home.

Here we have got you some floral patterns, Arabic style, DIY Mehendi designs to pick for your Eid al-Fitr 2021 celebration.

Mehndi designs for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

Best Eid 2021 Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

Latest & Best Eid Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

Simple Mehndi Design For Eid ul-Fitr 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

Hand Mehndi Designs Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

Latest Eid Mehndi Designs 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

New Henna Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nabeela (@nabeela_0123)

Latest Full Hand Mehndi Designs For Eid 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

Arabic Mehndi Designs Simple And Latest For Eid ul-Fitr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_designsholic (@mehndi_designsholic)

We hope these Mehendi designs will help to choose your right pick ahead of Chand Raat, a day before the Eid celebration.

The first day of the month of Shawwal is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world, according to the Islamic calendar. For Muslims, it is an important religious festival. For providing endurance and strength during the month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated to offer prayer and to pay respect to Allah.

