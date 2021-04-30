Mehndi forms an essential part of the preparation of Eid as it is considered auspicious. Women dress up for Eid and applying mehndi on their hands and feet, to make the celebration even more beautiful. While there are several types of Mehendi, but Arabic, Indian and Pakistani Mehendi designs that are loved the most. We have for you the best Eid al-Fitr 2021 Quick Mehendi Designs:

Check Out Latest Mehendi Designs for Eid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi design latest (@mehndi_designs_latest)

Back-Hand Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimple (@itx_dimple)

Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on May 24, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art_corner💛 (@art_corner4) on May 24, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

Intricate Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on May 24, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

