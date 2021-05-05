Eid al-Fitr 2021 is set to tentatively begin on the evening of Wednesday, May 12, and end by Thursday, May 13. The festive day concludes the holy month of Ramadan wherein Muslims fast and live a disciplined life. Eid-ul Fitr is celebrated after observing fast for the whole month. Mithi Eid Ramadan-ul Mubarak month and on this happy day, people wish each other Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak or Eid Mubarak. On this day, in the morning people of the Muslim community gather in Idgah and offer Eid prayers, but this time in wake of coronavirus pandemic, Eid prayers will be offered at homes. On this day women get ready in their traditional best and apply mehendi on their palms and feet.

People also donate a lot of food on this day for the sole purpose of helping the poor celebrate Eid. Women apply various types of mehendi designs on their hands and feet like Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

Check Out Latest Mehendi Designs for Eid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi design latest (@mehndi_designs_latest)

Back-Hand Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimple (@itx_dimple)

Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on May 24, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art_corner💛 (@art_corner4) on May 24, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

Intricate Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on May 24, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

Intricate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Beautiful Intricate Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Minimal and Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

Full Hand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaista (@glamorous_floral_artistry) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Beautiful Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi Plan (@mehndiplan)

Arabic Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna Anjum (@henna_najm)

Back Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Henna Artist 🇦🇪 (@blisshennabyzahra)

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jaazz mehndi art (@jaazzmehndi)

The festival of Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated all over the world, which people also fondly address as Mithi Eid. On the day of Eid, Muslim people meet each other and read Namaz and also eat seviyan while celebrating happiness with family and friends Children's enthusiasm remains very high on Eid. Wearing new clothes, children enjoy delicious dishes.

