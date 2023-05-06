Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated every year on May 7. The day is a cultural celebration celebrated all over India and in several other countries marking the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the great Bengali poet, writer, novelist, philosopher, and painter. According to the Bengali calendar, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on the 25th day of Boisakh. Hence, as per the Gregorian calendar, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 7, 2023. This year, it will be the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month.

The special day is celebrated with great fanfare, especially in West Bengal, where it is popularly known as Poncheeshe Boishakh. As we prepare to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 date, the significance of the day, and more.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 Date

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 7, 2023

About Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, in Jorasanko Thakurbai in Kolkata to Sarada Devi and Debendranath Tagore. He was born to an affluent Brahmin family and was the youngest one. Tagore’s contribution to Bengali and English literature is being remembered even today, and he is hailed for his works. He was a prolific writer, poet, influential artist and musician. He is the one who composed the national anthem of India, and Bangladesh, and even he contributed to the national anthem of Sri Lanka. Tagore was the first Indian and the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his work, Gitanjali. Tagore’s legacy is enshrined in the national anthem of India and in Shantiniketan (West Bengal).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).