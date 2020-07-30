So it is finally Raksha Bandhan, time to celebrate the special bond of siblings. Celebrated on the full moon of Shravan month which this year will fall on August 3, people tie rakhi during an auspicious period of the day which is usually called shubh muhurat or choghadiya. According to astrology, this year the festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated in very special yog which comes only after many yeat. In this auspicious yog (period), the festival of Raksha Bandhan will offer longevity, prosperity, happiness and good fortune of brothers and sisters. So do not miss the Subh Muhurat and Choghadiya. Here's when is the best time to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and tie rakhi, the holy string on August 3. Raksha Bandhan 2020: From Chanting Holy Mantra While Tying Rakhi to Applying Mehendi for Brother's Long Life, Auspicious Rituals That Brings in Harmony and Good luck.

Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi (Auspicious Moment)

After 6: 37 in the morning, the best Ayushman Yoga will exist in what is being said twenty-eight yogas. At 7 o'clock in the morning after 18 minutes, Shravan Nakshatra will start, which will create Siddhi Yoga. Bhadra will also end at 9.28 am. This year, Siddhi and Ayushman Yoga will co-exist on the festival. In this auspicious you (time) and if you tie rakhi during this time, the festival of Rakshabandhan will bring in longevity, prosperity, happiness, good luck for both brothers and sisters. By the way, the auspicious time to tie a rakhi throughout the day will start after 9.28 am. But tying rakhi in specific Muhurta is considered more auspicious. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:26 AM to 26:45 AM (Libra Lagna, Chara Lagna) from 13:45 AM to 13:45 PM (Scorpio Lagna, Static Lagna) .

Auspicious time According to Choghadiya Panchang

Choghadiya Panchang is a Vedic Hindu calendar. Showing Dina, Nakshatra, Tithi, Yoga, Karana for every day, so on August 3 here's the shubh muhurat to tie rakhi.

9 AM to 10:22 AM

1:40 pm to 6:37 pm

Read this Mantra While Tying Rakhi

The sisters must recite this mantra while tying the rakhi to seek blessing and bring in good luck. This Raksha Sutra mantra, if the sisters recite it is considered very auspicious. This Raksha Sutra mantra is also mentioned Mahabharata:

"ॐ येन बद्धो बली राजा दानवेन्द्रो महाबल:।

तेन त्वामपि बध्नामि रक्षे मा चल मा चल।।"

It is said that King Bali became brothers with Hanuman by tying Raksha Sutras for his protection and reciting this mantra. They prayed for each others' protection. So make the most out of this auspicious time but do not leave your house to protect your health amid coronavirus pandemic.

