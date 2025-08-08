Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. Even if you are living in countries outside India, the spirit of Raksha Bandhan can be felt across countries. In the US, several places with vibrant Indian communities like New York, Chicago, Houston, and the Bay Area celebrate the joyous occasion with great enthusiasm. These cities offer several places where siblings can come together to tie the sacred thread, exchange sweets, and relive the warmth of home while celebrating this special occasion. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date in USA and Rakhi Tying Time in California, Texas, New Jersey & More: Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Across the United States.

Raksha Bandhan Celebration in New York

From temples to cultural centres to open parks, the festivities in these regions make the day just as memorable as in India. In New York, people can head to the iconic Hindu temples like the Ganesh Temple in Flushing, Queens, or the Bhakti Centre in Manhattan, where Raksha Bandhan celebrations are often organised with devotional music, rituals, and cultural programs.

Raksha Bandhan Celebration in Chicago

Chicago is another hub where the festival can be enjoyed to the fullest. Avenue, the heart of the Indian community in Chicago, is perfect for shopping for rakhis, gifts, and festive sweets. Many community halls and temples organise events, where siblings can come together, celebrate, and participate in fun activities to capture memories.

Raksha Bandhan Celebration in Houston and the Bay Area

In Houston and the Bay Area, Raksha Bandhan celebrations are equally vibrant. Houston’s ISKCON temple and Meenakshi Temple often host rakhi events for families, while local Indian associations arrange get-togethers where siblings can perform rituals and share festive meals. In the Bay Area, cities like Fremont and Sunnyvale are buzzing with Indian stores and temples that offer everything for a traditional Raksha Bandhan.

Across the US, Indian cultural organisations host events with activities like rakhi tying, traditional dance performances, and sweet distribution, offering everything from colourful rakhis to delicious Indian sweets to celebrate the special day.

