Ramadan is known as the most auspicious and holy month in Islam, which is believed to be the month when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr. During this pious month, people observe a stringent month-long fast, known as Roza, from sunrise to sunset and diligently offer their prayers to Allah. Ramadan 2023 is expected to begin on March 22 and go on till April 21 or 22, based on the moon sighting. Ramadan is known to be the most important time for practising Muslims across the world and is also believed to be a time to give back to the community. There are various dos and don'ts of Ramadaan that people need to follow for Ramadaan 2023. Ramadan 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: As the Countdown To the Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan 1444 Here.

Do's of Ramadan:

There are a few things that everyone who wants to follow the holy month of fasting diligently needs to adhere to during Ramadan. From having the right intention to fast (Niyat) to indulging in charity, there are various Dos of Ramadan that one must remember.

Offering prayers five times a day is a must for those observing the Roza. Those who observe Roza actually begin their day by offering the early morning Namaz after Sohoor.

Reading and reciting the Quran is another integral part of the Ramadan celebration. Since the entire month of Ramzan is dedicated to Allah, those observing the fast must indulge in acts that help them feel closer to the Almighty.

Charity is another key part of the Ramadan celebration. Helping the poor and underprivileged, especially in the form of Zakat or Sadaqah, is said to be a must during this holy month.

Since the entire month of Ramadan is about holding on to the good part of the world while letting go of the negative - forgiveness is an important practice that people must remember, especially during this month. Ramadan offers people the chance to let go of any grudges they may be holding and move forward.

Connecting with Allah is at the base of every practice in Ramadan; this is why making Duas is considered to be extra special during this auspicious month. Why Dates Are Eaten During Ramadan: The Religious Reason Why + Health Benefits of This Sacred Fruit.

Don'ts of Ramadan

While it is important to remember all that one must indulge in to make Ramadan 2023 more fruitful, the rules and restrictions that one must follow are equally important.

The most important "don't" to remember is to not accidentally break the fast before sunset or Maghrib Azan. Until then, those fasting must refrain from even drinking water.

Since the holy month of Ramadan is dedicated to Allah, people must refrain from indulging in smoking, drinking or any other vices during this month.

While music is not allowed in Islam, even in a normal routine, it is believed that one must refrain from indulging in listening to any music or even watching movies or shows during fasting time. This is because the entire time of fasting is supposed to be focused on remembering Allah and reciting His words and stories.

Keeping in line with the Holy month's intention, people are advised not to indulge in any illegal activities, fights/quarrels or misunderstandings during this month.

The last thing one must remember is to not have any malice in the heart as they observe this stringent and holy fast.

We hope that these rules help you to follow Ramadan 2023.

