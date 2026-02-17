Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting ‘Impossible’ Due to Surya Grahan? How the Solar Eclipse Affects Ramzan Start Date

As the global Muslim community prepares for the start of Ramadan 2026, a rare celestial alignment is complicating the traditional moon-sighting process. Today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026, coincides with the year’s first annular solar eclipse (Surya Grahan), a phenomenon that astronomers say will make a physical sighting of the new crescent moon (hilal) virtually impossible across most of the world.

While moon-sighting committees in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt are convening after sunset tonight, the presence of the eclipse confirms that the moon is in its "conjunction" phase - the astronomical new moon - during which it remains invisible to the naked eye and even advanced telescopes. Ramadan 2026 Start Date: List of Countries Announcing Ramzan Moon Sighting Results Today.

The Solar Eclipse and the 'Impossible' Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026

The solar eclipse began at approximately 09:56 GMT and is primarily visible over Antarctica and parts of the Southern Hemisphere. In the Middle East and Asia, the eclipse is not visible, but its astronomical timing is critical.

Because a solar eclipse can only occur during the new moon phase, it serves as a definitive scientific marker that the moon is still positioned between the Earth and the Sun. Astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) have warned that the angular separation between the sun and the moon today is less than one degree in most regions. For a crescent to be visible, a separation of at least 6-7 degrees is typically required. Surya Grahan 2026: Date, India Time, and Visibility of the ‘Ring of Fire’ Annular Solar Eclipse.

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 Today: Observatory Warnings and Safety Alerts

In an unusual move, several observatories in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have issued safety alerts, advising the public against attempting to sight the moon tonight. Because the moon will set just minutes after - or even before - the sun, it will be extremely close to the solar disk.

Risk of Eye Damage: Directing telescopes or binoculars toward the horizon tonight poses a severe risk of permanent eye damage due to the sun’s proximity.

Visibility Thresholds: In Riyadh and Dubai, the moon is expected to set only 1–3 minutes after sunset. This "lag time" is insufficient for the sky to darken enough for any crescent to appear.

Impact on the Ramadan 2026 Start Date

The inability to sight the moon tonight has direct implications for the Islamic calendar. Under the traditional rule of completing the month (Istikmal), if the moon is not seen on the 29th day of Sha’ban (today), the month will automatically complete 30 days.

Projected Start Date: Most astronomical bodies, including those in Turkey, Singapore, and Australia, have already officially declared Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan.

The 'Night of Doubt': Despite the scientific data, committees in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will still follow the Sunnah (tradition) of looking for the moon tonight before making a final official announcement.

Ramzan 2026 Start Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

For Muslims in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the 29th of Shaban will occur tomorrow, Wednesday, February 18. Because the moon will be nearly 24 hours older by then, it will be significantly higher in the sky and easier to see. Current forecasts suggest that South Asia will also likely begin fasting on Thursday, February 19, aligning the start of the holy month globally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).