Doha, March 21: The holy month of Ramadan is about to begin and Muslims in UAE or United Arab Emirates, Qatar and some other countries in the middle east will look for the Ramadan 2023 moon this evening. The sighting of the moon will mark the beginning of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. The moon sighting committees gather to determine whether the Ramadan 2023 moon is visible. LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in UAE, Qatar, and some other countries in the middle east. Stay with us to get the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting live news updates. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the lunar cycle-based Islamic calendar. An Islamic month lasts for either 29 or 30 days depending on the moon sighting. On the 29th day of each month, Muslims look for the moon. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Ramadan 2023 Date in UAE, Qatar:

Currently, Islamic month of Shaban is ongoing in UAE, Qatar, and some other countries in the middle east. Today (March 21) marks 29th of Shaban. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan 2023 in UAE, Qatar and some other countries in the middle east shall begin and Muslims will observe their first fast on March 22. However, if the moon is not sighted today, Shaban will complete 30 days on March 22. Subsequently, Ramadan fasting will commence from March 23.