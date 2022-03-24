Ramadan or Ramazan is the ninth month in the Islamic Calendar that begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. The Holy month is observed widely by the Muslim community across the world but in different time zones. The Fast of Ramadan known as sawm lasts the entire month, which can be twenty or thirty days, depending on the sightings of the moon. Fasting allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith in Allah. The Islamic traditions state that during the auspicious month of Ramadhan, God revealed to the Prophet Muhammad the Qurʾan, Islam’s holy book, as guidance for the people. Ramadan 2022 in India will begin on Saturday, 2 April. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

The one-month period of Ramadan is a time when Muslim practice self-restraint, in keeping with the fast and abstain themselves from doing wrong activities like consuming alcohol, saying cuss words, indulging in negativism, and unnecessarily using social media. During Ramadan, it is common for Muslims to go to the Masjid and spend several hours praying and studying the Quran. To observe the pious month we have brought to you Ramadan Mubarak wishes, wonderful HD images, sayings, quotes, small SMS, heartfelt texts, and greetings that you must download right now! Ramadan 2022 Traditions Around The World: From UAE To Indonesia, Here's How Different Countries Celebrate The Holy Month of Ramazan.

During Ramadan, it is common to have one meal that is known as the suhoor, just before dawn, and another, known as the iftar, directly after sunset. People also decorate their houses, with colourful lamps and cook customary Ramazan special sweetmeats and food items.

