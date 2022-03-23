The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is widely celebrated by the Muslim community across the sphere. Fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the five pillars of Islam. People keep day-long sawm, recite prayers, and read from the holy Quran to please Allah. According to Islam, the Quran was sent down to the lowest heaven during this month, thus being prepared for gradual revelation by Jibreel to Muhammad. The date and time of Ramadhan differed from country to country. Moreover, Ramadan is observed by following distinct traditions and rituals across the globe. Some of these Ramadan practices have been kept alive for generations, being passed on from one generation to another. These well-established ideas and traditions present themselves as identifiable characteristics of different Muslim communities around the world. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

In UAE, the 15th Shaban is celebrated as Ramadan which is called Haq Al Laila. Haq AI Laila became one of the most religiously practiced Ramadan traditions in the UAE as it is considered integral to Emirati national identity.

2. India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh

Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India observe the Holy month of Ramadan by celebrating Chaand Raat with the exchange of desserts and sweet treats. Women also adore their hands with intricate Henna and Mehndi designs patterns and different shops are decorated with lamps and colourful papers.

3. Turkey

In Turkey, drummers dress in traditional Ottoman costumes, roam in the streets to wake up all the Muslim for the morning meals known as Suhoor.

4. Indonesia

In Indonesia, Muslims purify themselves in springs, soaking their bodies from head to toe. The tradition is known as Padusan which is a testament to the synthesis of religion and culture in the country.

5. Kuwait

Ramadan in Kuwait is known as Qarqian’an, wherein small Kids don traditional garb and sing songs and also learn about fasting during the holy period.

Furthermore, the auspicious Muslim month is known as Hari Raya in Singapore, whereas, a town crier which is known as nafar roams the neighborhoods of Morocco in a beautiful customary outfit of a gondola, slippers, and a hat.

