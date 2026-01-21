Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, with a grand ceremonial parade (Republic Day parade) at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This year’s celebrations hold special significance as they commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song, "Vande Mataram." The event will host two prominent international figures - European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - as Chief Guests.

For those not attending the Republic Day parade in person, the government has ensured comprehensive live streaming of the grand parade across television and digital platforms starting at 9:30 AM IST. Republic Day Parade 2026: 30 Tableaux To Roll Down Kartavya Path During 77th Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi on January 26, Check Details.

Live Telecast of Republic Day Parade 2026 on Television

The most reliable way to watch the Republic Day parade in high definition is via Doordarshan (DD National). As the official broadcaster, Doordarshan provides multi-camera coverage, including aerial shots of the flypast and close-ups of the intricate tableaux.

DD National & DD News: The live broadcast typically begins around 8:30 AM with the Prime Minister's visit to the National War Memorial, followed by the main parade at 9:30 AM.

Private News Channels: Almost all major national news networks (such as NDTV, India Today, and Republic TV) will carry the live feed with additional expert commentary and regional language translations.

Digital Streaming and Mobile Apps

For viewers on the go or those residing outside India, several digital options are available for real-time streaming:

YouTube Channels: The official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National, Prasar Bharati Archives, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will host high-quality live streams.

Government Portals: The Aamantran portal and the official MyGov website often feature live links to the ceremony.

Mobile Apps: The 'NewsOnAir' app (Prasar Bharati) and the 'Digital Sansad' app will provide live audio and video feeds of the event.

Highlights of the 2026 Republic Day Parade

The 2026 edition features several "firsts" and unique themes that viewers should look out for during the broadcast:

Vande Mataram Theme: To mark the 150-year milestone, the parade will feature 30 tableaux and cultural performances by 2,500 artists centered on "Vande Mataram" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Battle Array Display: For the first time, the Indian Army will showcase a specialised "Phased Battle Array" format.

Air Show: A spectacular flypast featuring 29 aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30, and MiG-29 jets, is scheduled to conclude the ceremony around noon. Republic Day Parade 2026 FAQs: When and Where To Buy Tickets? What Are the Event Timings and Venue? Your Key Questions Answered.

Know Why Republic Day Is Celebrated

Republic Day marks the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, completing the country's transition to an independent republic. While the parade traditionally begins from Rashtrapati Bhavan and ends at the Red Fort, the primary spectacle occurs along the three-kilometre stretch of Kartavya Path. Security in the national capital has been heightened ahead of the event, with over 10,000 "Special Guests" from various sectors invited to witness the proceedings from the stands.

