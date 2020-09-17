Rosh Hashanah is a very significant time for Jewish people all around the world. It marks the celebration of the Jewish New Year. It is called the High Holidays or High Holy Days, a ten-day celebration. Rosh Hashanah is a symbolic day to celebrate God's creation of the world. Jews all around the world mark this day with great enthusiasm and fervour. And no festival is complete without a special food platter. Similarly, Rosh Hashanah has special food traditions which sees people choosing dishes of specific ingredients which hold a larger meaning and significance to this day. Some of the food items which are popularly relished for Rosh Hashanah are honey, black eyed peas, pomegranate, beetroot, apples, head of a fish among other things. So ahead of this Rosh Hashanah, we bring you traditional food recipes and why they hold significance in the Jewish culture. Rosh Hashanah 2020 Dates And Full Schedule: Know The Significance And History of Jewish New Year.

Honey Wheat Challah

One of the first and foremost things that find a place in the Rosh Hashanah meal is a Challah bread. This is a round bread shaped into spiral and symbolizes continuity. It is a must-have for every new year celebration. It is often had after dipping in honey.



Brisket

A tender beef brisket requires some experience to cook it to perfection. The beef needs to be marinated well and cooked slow to make it tender. A part of the main course, Brisket is part of any big traditional Jewish meal. People prefer to make it a day in advance and reheat of the day as it tastes better and flavourful.



Beet and Cucumber Salad

Beetroots are consumed in Roash Hashanah meals as they represent a wish that those who harm us will be away. So one of the easiest ways to make it part of your diet today is by spinning it into a tasty salad. Depending on your choice of veggies, you can add in the extras with mayo dressing and honey, if preffered.



Potato Kugel

Potato Kugel is another staple dish made on Jewish holidays. It is made with grated or pureed potatoes, onions, eggs, crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. It is a classic recipe that fits for the occasion.



Honey Cake

Just like Challah, desserts on Rosh Hashanah have to have Honey cake. This dish is symbolic of the desire for a sweet, positive upcoming year. Families have their own traditional recipes with which they prepare the honey cake, some adding extra flavours for extra sweetness.



These are some of the traditional Jewish recipes that are usually made for Rosh Hashanah. Jews from all over the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah in different ways and some traditions may differ from family to family. But the meal incorporates a lot of new fresh fruits and sweets to begin the new year on a note of hope for a "sweet new year."

