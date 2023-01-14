Makara Jyothi is an annual observance held at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. Makara Jyothi 2023 will be celebrated on January 14 as a grand affair. On the day of Makaravilakku, people visit the touted Sabrimala temple and offer their prayers to Lord Aiyappa. The annual observance includes the lighting of the lamps at the Sabrimala Temple as well as the temple in Ponnambalamedu forest, which appears as the Makara Jyothi in the mountains. To celebrate Makara Jyothi 2023, people will share Makaravilakku 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Sabrimala Makar Jyothi 2023 Greetings, Makaravilakku 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Makara Jyothi WhatsApp Stickers and Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Makara Jyothi 2023 Video Live Streaming Online and Makaravilakku Telecast From Sabarimala Temple: Know Time and Celestial Significance of Makar Sankranti Celebrations in Kerala.

Makaravilakku is usually lit on the day of Makar Sankranti and celebrates the transition of the sun into Makar Rashi or Capricorn. Makar Jyothi is one of the most important festivals celebrated at the Sabrimala Ayappa temple, and the festivities also transcend to other Ayappa temples across the globe. Thousands of devotees also flock to the Sabrimala temple and offer their prayers at the shrine. The celebration of Makar Jyothi 2023 is sure to be filled with pomp and show.

As we prepare to witness the Makaravilakku 2023, here are some Makaravilakku 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Sabrimala Makar Jyothi 2023 Greetings, Makaravilakku 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Makara Jyothi WhatsApp Stickers and Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 Wishes

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 (File Image)

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 Images

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 (File Image)

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 HD Wallpapers

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 (File Image)

Sabarimala Makara Jyothi Images

Sabarimala Makara Jyothi (File Image)

Sabarimala Makara Jyothi HD Wallpapers

Sabarimala Makara Jyothi (File Image)

Makar Sankranti 2023 Messages: Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Wish Your Family and Friends

It is believed that catching the Makar Jyothi lighting brings all the love, light and prosperity into one’s life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and prosperous Makar Jyothi 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).