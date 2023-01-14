Sabarimala Makara Jyothi or Makaravilakku 2023 will be witnessed on January 14. Usually, the celebration of Makara Jyothi takes place on either January 14 or 15, depending on the date of Makar Sankranti 2023. However, while Makar Sankranti 2023 is being celebrated on January 15, the Makara Sankranti moment this year falls on January 14, 2023, 8:49 PM. Due to this, the Makara Villaku 2023 celebrations are to be spread across the weekend. According to reports, DD Malayalam Channel Will Air The Curtain Raiser Of 2023 Sabarimala Makaravilakku On Friday, 13 January At 06:30 PM, The Main Event Is On Saturday, 14 January. For those who cannot go to Sabarimala temple, there are various options to watch Sabarimala Makara Jyothi 2023 Live Streaming, Watch Makaravilakku 2023 Live Telecast and witness this auspicious moment.

Live Stream and Telecast Makara Jyothi 2023 on January 14

The Makaravilakku is an annual event that is held at the Sabrimala Aiyappa temple and is considered to be one of the most important and auspicious times. Thousands of people flood to the temple to witness the lighting of the Makara Jyothi, which is done in the forest of Ponnambalamedu. The Sabarimala Makara Jyothi 2023 Live Streaming will be available across various YouTube channels. The Malayalam DD channel will also telecast this event, along with leading news and entertainment channels, to help people across the country witness this time.

Watch: Sabarimala Makara Jyothi or Makaravilakku 2023 Live Streaming Online

Makara Jyothi 2023 Significance

The sighting of the Makaravilakku has been considered to be extremely auspicious for decades. Thousands of people plan their visit to the Sabrimala Temple during this time. And those who cannot turn towards their TV and mobile screens to catch this moment live. Makara Jyothi marks the time when the Sun transitions into makara Nakshatra. This is done by lighting the auspicious Makara Jyothi or Makara Villaku at the Ponnambalamedu temple as well as the Sabarimala temple.

We hope that Sabrimala Makara Jyothi 2023 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness. Happy Makaravilakku.

