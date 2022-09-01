Kshamavani 2022 or forgiveness day will be celebrated on September 1. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed annually in the Bhadrapada month, which falls in the middle of August and September. It falls on the last day of Paryushana Parva of the Shwetambar sect of Jainism. This day, which is observed to seek forgiveness for all thoughts, words or actions that hurt people knowingly or unknowingly, is known as Samvatsari Day in the Shwetambar tradition and Kshamavani in the Digambara tradition, both of which are different sects of Jainism. On this day, people seek Uttam Kshama and send messages of Micchami Dukkadam, which translates to “may all evil that has been done be forgiven.” To observe this forgiveness day, we at LatestLY have curated Kshamavani messages in Hindi that you can send to your loved ones as greetings, HD images, wallpapers and WhatsApp messages to mark this auspicious day. Samvatsari 2022 Messages & Micchami Dukkadam Images To Seek Forgiveness: Uttam Kshama SMS, Kshamavani HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate the Kshama Yachna Divas.

The practice of "samvatsari pratikramana", which is a yearly penitential retreat, is also performed on this Samvatsari Day. Phrases like "Khamau Sa", "Uttam Kshama", or "Khamat Khamna" also accompany Micchami Dukkadam on this day, as people send each other messages to seek forgiveness for all their wrongdoings. This is also a day when you should forgive others’ wrongdoings and observe kindness. Share these messages in Hindi with one and all as greetings, HD images, wallpapers and WhatsApp messages to seek forgiveness.

Kshamavani 2022 Messages in Hindi

Kshamavani 2022 Message Reads: We Take a Few Seconds To Hurt Someone, but Sometimes We Take Years To Say Sorry. This Message Is to Everyone Whom I’ve Hurt Knowingly or Unknowingly. Michhami Dukkadam to All

Kshamavani 2022 Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Kshamavani, I Seek Forgiveness, if I Have Hurt You or Your Feelings, Knowingly or Unknowingly, Directly or Indirectly During the Last Year. Michhami Dukkadam

Kshamavani 2022 Message Reads: Kshamavani Gives Us an Opportunity To Seek Uttam Kshama for Our Karmas Which Have Hurt Our Loved Ones. Please Accept My Apologies. Michhami Dukkadam.

Kshamavani 2022 Message Reads: On the Occasion of Kshamavani, Please Accept My Forgiveness. Michhami Dukkadam to Everyone

Kshamavani 2022 Message Reads: I Seek Forgiveness by Folding Hands and Bowing My Head in Respect on Occasion of Kshamavani. Michhami Dukkadam.

Kshamavani 2022 Message Reads: No Matter How Old We Grow, We Always Make Mistakes. Michhami Dukkadam.

Kshamavani 2022 Messages in Hindi: Uttam Kshama Quotes & Micchami Dukkadam Images for Samvatsari

Micchami Dukkadam is widely used in Jainism for their Pratikramana ritual every nine days and on Samvatsari and Kshamavani Day. The best way to celebrate this day is by being kind and forgiving others. Download and share these messages in Hindi to spread the message of Micchami Dukkadam to everyone. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kshamavani Day 2022!

