Sawan is said to said to one of the most auspicious time during the monsoon season when devotees of Lord Shiva offer prayers, fast and even travel with kawariyaan to show devotion. However, among women, especially married women, solah shringar plays an important role while they are celebrating sawan. The 16-steps beauty adornment ritual is usually practised by women, where they try to look their traditional best. However, the most vital component of solah shringar, mehendi is said to be extremely auspicious. Also known as henna, women use it to draw beautiful patterns on hands and feet. Sawan ki mehendi is said to bring in good luck and long life for the partner. Happy Shravan 2020 Wishes With Sawan Somwar HD Images: Celebrate Holy Monday Fasting With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Instagram Stories, SMS and Greetings.

There are many types of Mehendi design, right from Arabic Mehendi to Indian Mehandi design and even vine patterns. The month of Sawan began from July 6 and devotees are worshipping Lord Shiva every day. During this month women make sure to dress up get ready in the morning. Mehndi has special significance during Sawan. This is the reason why women decorate their hands and feet with mehndi during Shravan. But this time due to Coronavirus (COVID 19) many women may not be able to to go to the beauty parlour to get ready and therefore we have compiled for you some of the latest, simple mehndi designs that you can easily decorate your hands with.

Vine Style Mehendi Pattern

Indian Mehendi Design

Back Hand Mehendi Design

Full Hand Mehendi Design

Feet Mehendi Design

Patterns

Forearm Mehendi Design

Sawan Mehendi With Lord Shiva's Portrait (Watch Tutorial Video):

While we are amid the coronavirus pandemic, please do not call Mehendi walis or people who make their living by applying Mehandi patterns to other people because you will be placing your and their lives in jeopardy. If you do call them make sure to follow all the sensation procedures correctly. Make the Mehendi ka ghol at home if required.

