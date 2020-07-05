Shravan/Sawan Somwar 2020 Wishes: Shravan Somwar (Monday), also popularly known as Sawan Somwar, is considered to be one of the most auspicious times for the people of the Hindus community to observe fasting. The month of Shravan – 5th month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar – is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is believed to be very blissful by the devotees. People send religious and harmonious Sawan Somwar wishes and messages to their loved ones on these special days. If you, too, are searching for the best Shravan Somwar 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the right place. Our list also includes Shravan Somwar WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages, SMS and Instagram Stories which you can share with your near and dear ones. Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 Vidhi: Fasting for Shravan Somwar? Inauspicious Things You MUST NOT Do During the Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

If you are looking for the top-trending collection of Sawan Somwar 2020 wishes to wish your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, seniors, employees, etc. then you can stop exploring the internet further as we have it covered for you. We, at LatestLY, present you some of the most religious, heart-warming and popular Shravan Somwar 2020 wishes and messages that you can share on this auspicious, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

As the first Shravan Somwar, i.e. July 6 nears, we at LatestLY wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Shravan 2020’ and hope you stay healthy in this period when you observe the rituals, including fasting. We hope you would love sharing these Sawan Somwar wishes with your loved ones on these special days.

Sawan Somvar Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sawan Somwar WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Mein Hi Aastha, Om Mein Hi Vishwas, Om Mein Hi Shakti, Om Mein Hi Sara Sansar, Om Se Hoti Hai Ache Din Shuruat, Bolo Om Namah Shivay. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Sawan Somvar Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sawan Somwar Facebook Greetings Reads: Bhagwan Shiv Ki Mahima Nirali Hai, Jo Koi Dil Se Unki Puja Aur Bhakti Karta Hai Bhagwan Uski Manchahi Murad Puri Karte Hai. Shravan Maas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Sawan Somvar Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sawan Somwar WhatsApp Message Reads: Sawan Mein Mile Yeh Saat, Shiv Ka Aashirward, Shiv Ki Bhakti, Shiv Ka Sahas, Shiv Ka Tyag, Shiv Ka Saath, Shiv Sa Tapobal, Shiv Sa Shaan. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Sawan Somvar 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sawan Somwar Facebook Greetings Reads: Bhakti Mein Shakti Hai Bandhu, Shakti Mein Sansar Hai, Trilok Mein Hai Jiski Charcha, Un Shiv Ji Ka Yeh Maas Hai. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Sawan Somvar 2020 Hindi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sawan Somwar WhatsApp Message Reads: Karun Kyun Fikr Ki Maut Ke Baad Jagah Kahan Milegi, Jahan Hogi Mere Mahadev Ki Mehfil, Meri Rooh Wahan Milegi, Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Shravan Somwar WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also download Shravan Sonwar WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your closed ones.

