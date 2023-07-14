Sawan Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Sawan (also known as Shravan), which is considered auspicious for Lord Shiva. This festival falls on the 14th night (Chaturdashi) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Sawan, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Sawan Shivratri 2023 will be observed on Saturday, July 15. During Sawan Shivratri, devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts and offer prayers to seek His blessings. They visit Shiva temples and perform various rituals to express their devotion.

Many devotees also engage in special ceremonies like Rudrabhishekam (anointing the Shiva Linga with holy water, milk, and other sacred substances) and engage in chanting of Shiva mantras and bhajans (devotional songs).

It is believed that observing fasts and offering prayers during this period can bring spiritual growth, fulfilment of desires, and blessings from Lord Shiva. Devotees often offer Bilva leaves, milk, fruits, and other traditional items to Lord Shiva as part of their worship. Sawan Shivratri holds special significance for married and unmarried women who observe the fast with devotion to seek marital bliss or a suitable life partner respectively. Unmarried women pray to Lord Shiva for a loving and virtuous husband, while married women fast to ensure the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Sawan Shivratri is a significant festival for devotees of Lord Shiva, who engage in various religious activities to express their love and devotion towards the divine.

