Sawan Shivaratri or Masa Shivratri is the celebration of Shivratri in the auspicious month of Shravan. Sawan Shivaratri 2022 will be observed on July 26 by people living in North India. The celebration of Shivratri is observed every single month by devotees of Lord Shiva, however, Sawan Shivaratri holds special importance as the month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is the reason that people often share Happy Sawan Shivratri wishes and messages, Masa Shivratri 2022 greetings, Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, Sawan Shivratri wishes, Sawan Shivratri images and Happy Masa Shivratri Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day.

The celebration of Sawan Shivaratri in north India is observed on the Chartudashi Tithi in the dark phase of Shravan month. The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and on the occasion of Sawan Shivaratri, many people observe a stringent fast to appease the almighty. While the month of Shravan is filled with various fasts like Shravan Somwar, Gauri Mangal Vrat, etc, Sawan Shivaratri Vrat is said to be extremely important. Similar to Mahashivratri fast, Sawan Shivaratri Vrat is focused on people staying up all night, praying to Lord Shiva. Many people also offer milk and do Abhisheks of the Shiv Ling on this day.

Popular temples in North India organise several grant aartis and festivities to mark Sawan Shivaratri every year. As we prepare to celebrate Sawan Shivaratri 2022, here are some Happy Sawan Shivaratri wishes and messages, Masa Shivratri 2022 greetings, Happy Sawan Shivaratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Masa Shivratri Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends. Monday Fast 2022 Food Recipes’ Guide: Easy Sattvic Foods List That You Can Eat Observing Sawan Somvar Vrat.

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Greetings

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Shiv Ki Mahima Aparampar! Shivkarte Sabka Udhar, Unki Kripa Aap Par Sada Bani Rahe, Aur Bhole Shankar Aapke Jivan Me Khushi Hi Khushi Bhar De. Happy Sawan Shivratri

Masa Shivaratri Vrat Wishes

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: When You Utter the Name of God With Utmost Devotion on The Festival of Shravan Shivratri, You Get Virtually Transported to Another World, Where There Is Gladness. Hara Hara Mahadev.

Happy Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Messages

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Happy Sawan Shivratri. Meri Yehi Prarthana Hai Ki Shiv Ji Ki Kripa Aap Par Sadaiv Bani Rahi. Hara hara Mahadev. Sawan Shivratri Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Happy Masa Shivaratri Images

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

SMS Reads: I Wish That This Auspicious Occasion of Shivratri Fill Your Life With Positivity by Killing All the Darkness and Problems That Surround You. Happy Sawan Shivratri, Everybody.

Sawan Shivaratri WhatsApp SMS

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Text Reads: Shravan Shivratri. May Lord Shiva's Glorious Divine and Compassionate Attributes Remind Us of Our Own Capabilities and Strive to Raise Ourselves to Heights.

Sawan Shivratri 2022 Greetings: Celebrate Lord Shiva’s Festival With Lovely Wishes, Images & Quotes

The celebration of Shravan Shivratri is sure to be filled with various fun festivities. We hope that this auspicious time fills your life with all happiness, love and light. Happy Shravan Shivratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).