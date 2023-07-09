In the Hindu calendar, Sawan, often referred to as Shravan, is a very important month. It usually comes between July and August on the Gregorian calendar and is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Hindus, especially followers of Lord Shiva, place significant religious and cultural significance on the month of Sawan. Here is all the information you need to know about the holy month of Sawan, including the Sawan start date, Sawan end date, list of Sawan Somwar, and Sawan Somwar's Puja Vidhi. Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023 Dates: Know Shravan Somvar Fasting Days, Significance of Adhik Maas.

Sawan 2023 Start and End Dates

Sawan 2023 will begin on July 4 and will end on August 31. This auspicious month is all about devotion and prayers to Lord Shiva. It is believed that in the sacred month of Sawan, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for good health, success, and marriage.

Sawan 2023 Shivratri Dates

It will last 59 days and have eight Sawan Mondays as opposed to the four that are typically observed annually. The first Sawan Shivratri 2023 will be observed on July 10, and the second one will be on August 14. Know Dos and Don'ts of Sawan Somwar Vrat and Other Details Related to Shravan Maas.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule

Sawan Start Date: July 4, 2023

First Sawan Somwar: July 10, 2023

Second Sawan Somwar: July 17, 2023

Sawan Adhik Maas Start Date: July 18, 2023

Third Sawan Somwar: July 24, 2023

Fourth Sawan Somwar: July 31, 2023

Fifth Sawan Somwar: August 7, 2023

Sixth Sawan Somwar: August 14, 2023

Sawan Adhik Maas End Date: August 16, 2023

Eighth Sawan Somwar: August 28, 2023

Shravan 2023 End Date: August 31, 2023

During this month, people engage in religious and spiritual activities. Every Monday during Sawan month, the followers observe a fast. To attract a desirable husband, female devotees who are not married follow a fast on Tuesdays. Newlywed devotees are also permitted to observe the Mangla Gauri Vrat.

