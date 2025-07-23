Sawan Shivratri is the most sacred Shivratri among the twelve observed annually, as it falls in Shravan Maas, the holiest month dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is a mid-year spiritual observance, unlike Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Phalguna. It’s believed that during Sawan, Lord Shiva’s divine energy is most active and accessible. Devotees seek blessings, purification of karma, and fulfilment of desires by engaging in fasting and prayer. Sawan Shivratri 2025 is on July 23 and devotees must follow the Sawan Shivratri jal abhishek time, Shravan Shivratri prahar puja timings, Chaturdashi tithi, Parana and Nishita Kaal moment to perform the auspicious rituals during the festival.

Sawan Shivratri, observed during the holy month of Shravan, holds immense spiritual value for devotees of Lord Shiva. It is believed that this auspicious day commemorates the divine union of Shiva and Parvati. Sawan Shivaratri is also spelt as Shravana Shivratri. Sawan Shivratri is a deep spiritual experience. Devotees seek divine grace, peace, and prosperity by observing the vrat and rituals with full devotion. It’s a night to immerse in bhakti, silence, and connection with Lord Shiva. So, what is the Sawan Shivratri Jal Abhishek time on July 23? Here, we bring you the detailed timings that you must follow to observe the Sawan Shivratri vrat.

Sawan Shivratri Jal Abhishek Time:

The Nishita Kaal Puja Time starts from 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM on July 24

The Shivaratri Parana Time is at 05:38 AM on July 24

The Ratri First Prahar Puja Time starts from 07:17 PM to 09:53 PM

The Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time starts from 09:53 PM to 12:28 AM, July 24

The Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time starts from 12:28 AM to 03:03 AM, July 24

The Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time starts from 03:03 AM to 05:38 AM, July 24

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 04:39 AM on July 23 and ends at 02:28 AM on July 24

Sawan Shivratri Jal Abhishek and Rituals

1. The Sawan Shivratri Shiv puja should be done during the night.

2. Light a diya and incense and perform the Jal Abhishek, pouring sacred water, milk, honey, and Bilva leaves on the Shivlinga.

3. The panchamrit Abhishek includes five sacred elements – milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar.

4. Chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ with each pour.

5. The sacred offerings after Abhishek are bilva, white flowers, sandalwood paste, bhang and dhatura fruits.

6. Water, milk, honey, belpatra (Bilva leaves), dhatura, white flowers, sandalwood paste, and bhang are offered to the Shivling.

7. Devotees stay awake all night chanting "Om Namah Shivaya," performing aarti and listening to Shiva Katha.

8. The Shivratri night is divided into four parts (prahars). During each prahar, specific offerings are made to the shivling.

1st Prahar: Water and milk

2nd Prahar: Curd

3rd Prahar: Ghee

4th Prahar: Honey

According to legends, during the ocean churning (Samudra Manthan), a deadly poison called halahala emerged. Lord Shiva drank it to protect the universe and held it in his throat, which turned blue, earning him the name Neelkanth. To ease his burning sensation, devas poured water on him, giving rise to Jal Abhishek. Fasting with devotion and performing Jal Abhishek cleanses the soul and deepens one’s spiritual bond with the divine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).